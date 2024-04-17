Arrest made, manslaughter charge pending in 2022 death of Calgary toddler

Calgary police have arrested a man and a charge is pending in connection with the death of a toddler in 2022.

The individual, who has not been identified yet by police, will be charged with manslaughter, police said on Wednesday.

His name will be released once the charge is officially laid.

His arrest and pending charge are in connection with the death of two-year-old Olivia Hayden in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2022.

Police and EMS were initially called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Bannister Manor S.E. for reports of a toddler in medical distress and the young girl was then rushed to hospital, where she died.

The incident was deemed suspicious, and then homicide.

The suspect was arrested on April 17, 2024.

"The accused and Olivia were known to one another, and this was not a random incident," police said.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.