CALGARY — Police have charged a man in relation to a series of attempted thefts at night depository boxes earlier this year.

Between July 12 and Aug. 6, someone went to a number of banks in the city during the evening hours and tried to get into the night depository boxes.

He used a number of methods, including forcing the boxes open and trying to fish the deposits out.

He is accused in 11 attempted thefts in Calgary and another three in Chestermere and Airdrie.

In August, police released images of a possible suspect and in September, received a tip from the public.

Daniel Rene Norman St. Germain, 40, of Calgary, is now charged with five counts of mischief to property. He is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 13.