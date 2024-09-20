Arrizza convicted of second-degree murder in 2022 Banff homicide

The man accused of stabbing another man to death outside a Banff nightclub in two years ago has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

On August 4, 2022, Ethan Enns-Goneau was stabbed 11 times outside the Dancing Sasquatch in the Town of Banff.

John Christopher Arrizza, of Barrie, Ont., was charged with second-degree murder.

About 20 of Enns-Goneau’s family members in court attendance breathed a collective sigh of relief and quietly celebrated as the verdict was read.

“It won’t bring my boy back, but it’s something,” said Gloria Enns, Enns-Goneau’s mother.

“He was the sweetest, kindest person ever. He wasn’t perfect, but he was so awesome. He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Upon exiting the courtroom, the Banff man’s family embraced each other in tearful hugs.

Brother Riley Enns-Goneau said hearing the outcome of the trial was a relief. He and several family members were at the Calgary Courts Centre at the start of every day’s proceedings.

“Obviously we got the verdict we wanted but more than anything I’m just glad it’s over,” he said.

Twenty-six people also tuned in via WebEx to hear the jury’s verdict, with many more tuning in throughout the trial – a testament to Enns-Goneau’s impact on the close-knit mountain town in his 26 years of life.

“Ethan lit a room up with his smile. He was always smiling. The only time you’d ever see him not smile was for three minutes was if the [Winnipeg] Jets or [Toronto] Raptors lost and every other time, he was happy-go-lucky,” Bunny Julius, owner of Melissa’s Missteak where Enns-Goneau worked for 13 years, told the Outlook in August 2022.

Bar fight

Police said in 2022 that the death was connected to a fight that took place inside the bar that night.

The attack took place in the early morning hours on Aug.5 sometime after both men left the establishment.

John-Christopher Arrizza (left) and Ethan Enns-Goneau (right) are shown in photos obtained by CTV News.

'Altered state of mind'

Defence counsel for Arrizza argued that he was in an “altered state of mind” due to days of drug and alcohol use, sleep deprivation and not eating, when he fatally stabbed Enns-Garneau at a Banff nightclub in 2022.

The fact that Arrizza, 24, caused the death of 26-year-old Banff resident Enns-Goneau was not up for dispute, said defence lawyer Katherin Beyak, but said the jury of his trial had to decide whether the Thornton, Ont. man knew his actions on Aug. 5, 2022, would cause the victim’s death.

Once the accused had “a handle on his sobriety,” while being detained at the Banff RCMP detachment, Arrizza wrote on the wall of his cell with blood from a self-harm wound on his arm, “Ethan, I’m sorry,” Beyak noted to jurors, who were provided photo evidence of the message.

“I am not suggesting that Mr. Arrizza should be excused for what happened or that Mr. Enns-Goneau is in any way responsible himself for what happened,” said Beyak.

“But at the end of the day, I’d like you, ladies and gentlemen, to ask yourselves given the evidence that you’ve heard of cutting, sleep deprivation, a lack of food, inferential evidence of consumption of intoxicants, your chance to observe video [of Arrizza’s behaviour], and what I would suggest appears to be an extreme state of intoxication on the part of Mr. Arrizza, are you able to say beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended the death of Mr. Enns-Goneau?” she said in her closing arguments.

'Not all fully there'

In addition to the accused displaying intoxicated behaviour in CCTV footage recorded at the Dancing Sasquatch that night, one of Arrizza’s roommates testified in Calgary Court of King’s Bench that he was “not all fully there” and “all over the place” in the days prior.

“As part of that, and what is perhaps most indicative – other than spray painting rocks – that Mr. Arrizza was in some sort of altered state of mind, is that in the course of that time period, he drew on the wall of his own home in blood,” said Beyak.

The accused’s roommate, Zachary Laivovitz, noted his housemates discovered a bloody pentagram drawn on a wall of their home in the days leading up to the attack on Enns-Goneau.

Laivovitz described their roommate’s behaviour in the week prior to the offence as difficult to deal with and like they were “babysitting a child.”

“He was just really physically not there and just making a mess of the house and just really disrupting the roommates,” said Laivovitz.

A date has not yet been determined for sentencing arguments.A second-degree murder conviction means a life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

With files from Alesia Fieldberg and Michael Franklin