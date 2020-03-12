CALGARY -- Arts Commons dimmed the lights Thursday, cancelling all events taking place at Jack Singer Concert Hall, Max Bell Theatre, and Martha Cohen Theatre, after the provincial government made an announcement asking organizers to cancel any event where there is an expectation of 250 people or more (aside from places of worship, grocery stores, airports, and shopping centres.)

"We will continue to follow the recommendations and guidelines from government authorities and keep our patrons, artists, and guests informed as we learn new information.

"As you can imagine," it added, "our call centre is experiencing an extremely high volume of calls. We will make every effort to contact every ticket holder with further information prior to the date of your event. However, please use our website and social media channels to keep abreast of the most current information."

That news came on top of cancellations across the sports landscape, the closing of the Glenbow and elsewhere.

Here's a partial list of what's cancelled. Updates to follow as more news breaks.

Sports

● Alpine Alberta has cancelled remaining race calendar, effective March 12

● NHL cancelled -- no Flames games at the Saddledome until further notice.

● Two international speed skating events including pre-competition training at the Olympic Oval in March: the Long Track Grand Prix ( March 14-15 ) and the Long Track Finale ( March19-22 ),” said a statement from the Olympic Oval at the University of Calgary.

● U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball ChampionshipThe 2020 U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship will continue as scheduled in the Jack Simpson Gym, beginning Friday. However, the gym will be closed to spectators

● Western Hockey league cancelled

● The National Lacrosse League cancelled its season

● Hockey Canada cancelled all Hockey Canada-sanctioned events, including all games, playoffs, tryouts, practices, camps, team activities, programs and provincial, regional and national championships.

City events

● Glenbow Museum is temporary closed to the public

● Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra's Harry Potter-themed concert at the Jubilee is cancelled

● Calgary International Auto and Truck show is officially cancelled- it was to run through Sunday.

● Glorious Suns at Mac Hall cancelled tonight

● The Jubilee temporarily closing due to COVID-19

● Legislative assembly, no more tours

● Taste of Bragg Creek cancelled

● Wordfest has suspended programming until end of April

● Hillhurst United Church announced it has cancelled in-person worship services until further notice. (Online worship live Sunday at 10:45 a.m. still taking place).