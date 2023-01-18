As affordability payment portal launches, ineligible Albertans share reaction

Precious Hilario and Ryan Lee, both students at U of C, are unhappy that post-secondary students aren't eligible for the province's new affordability benefit payment Precious Hilario and Ryan Lee, both students at U of C, are unhappy that post-secondary students aren't eligible for the province's new affordability benefit payment

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina