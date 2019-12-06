LETHBRIDGE -- A Friday morning assault near Galt Gardens sent one man to hospital and a second into police custody.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Fifth Street S. around 8:30 a.m. and located a 37-year-old man suffering from injuries to his head. The assault victim was transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was identified in connection with the attack and arrested a short time later in the 1400 block of Second Avenue S.

Police believe the victim and his assailant were known to one another.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444