Assistant coach Marc Savard departs Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames assistant coach Marc Savard and the NHL club have agreed to part company.
The Flames announced Savard's departure Wednesday.
When Ryan Huska was promoted from assistant to Calgary's head coach last year, Savard joined the club's staff after two seasons coaching the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires.
Savard was also an assistant coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20.
The 46-year-old from Ottawa played just over 800 NHL games for the New York Rangers, Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins before retiring in 2011.
He totalled 207 goals and 499 assists over 807 NHL games.
"We would like to thank Marc for his commitment last season and also for his professionalism during this process to arrive at today’s decision," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement.
"We wish Marc success with his future endeavors in the game."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.
