'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down

The Alberta Children's Hospital, in Calgary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. More than 250 people, mostly children, have been infected in an E. coli outbreak linked to 11 daycares in Calgary. Twenty-five of those people are in hospital. Six of those patients are on dialysis, which is a treatment for kidney failure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Alberta Children's Hospital, in Calgary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. More than 250 people, mostly children, have been infected in an E. coli outbreak linked to 11 daycares in Calgary. Twenty-five of those people are in hospital. Six of those patients are on dialysis, which is a treatment for kidney failure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

