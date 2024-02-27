Auburn Bay Pit Bull attacks leave man injured, one dog dead and another hurt

A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay

CTV News spoke to the wife of the man attacked who said he was able to protect his Australian Shepherd and Chihuahua and fight off dogs, but shortly after, another dog nearby, believed to be a Pomeranian, was attacked and killed.

Calgary police responded to the incident and seized two animals, who remain in the city’s custody while an investigation is completed by city bylaw officers.

According to Ryan Pleckaitis, community standards chief at the City of Calgary, the two Pit Bull Terriers escaped their yards shortly before the two attacks.

“What we’re trying to determine in the two separate incidents (is) if it was one of the dogs that was involved or whether both dogs were involved,” he said.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will not only be looking to take enforcement action under our bylaws based on what we find but there’s also other mechanisms to prevent reoccurrence of incidents like this.”

Pleckaitis said the owners of the dogs have cooperated with their investigation and could face consequences, including fines and charges under city bylaws.

He said it is too early to determine if the dogs will be euthanized.

“It’s possible, so again, it’s premature to make that determination, we need to still gather the facts and assess the evidence but if there’s an animal that, based on the information before, that cannot be rehabilitated, that poses a significant risk to public safety then what we would do is make an application through the courts the Dangerous Dog Act and seek euthanizing that animal,” Pleckaitis said.

Bryanna Kathrens, a dog walker and owner of Wags Galore, said her clients and people in the area are shaken by the news.

“It’s really shocking to hear it happens and scary too because dogs are our kids nowadays and you want to feel safe out walking your dogs,” she said.

“I do have clients that are nervous to walk their own dogs in the area and I think they’re avoiding walking in the evenings right now while they’re kind of settling from all this.”

She said she is constantly scanning her surroundings and trying to take measures when she sees other dogs.

“In a split second it can be really tough to know what to do,” she said. “If you have any kind dog you need to know the limits and if you have a big powerful dog you need to take the steps to make sure it's safe and that everyone around you is safe.”

Pleckaitis said the city is focused on public education and awareness about bite prevention, including properly securing your yard.

“Especially dog owners that own dogs that are typically involved in these situations and when they do bite and attack they cause significant damage,” he said. “Dog owners have to understand what their responsibilities are.”