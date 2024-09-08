AUPE stages three simultaneous rallies as members rally for better collective agreements

One of three rallies organized by the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) took place at the Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday.

They waved flags and carried signs reading “We support public services” and “Don’t pull the plug on public healthcare” in a rally that took place between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Bargaining is underway for 82,000 members across the province in sectors including healthcare and education.

AUPE members are bargaining for stronger mental-health supports, job security and protection from privatization and contracting out; and solutions to workload issues.

They are also seeking significant wage increases.

“Our members have taken a lot of zeros and one per cent increases in their wages over the last 10 years," said Calgary AUPE vice-president Bonnie Gostola.."They have not kept up to the cost of inflation. They have not kept up to what our members need to actually live in this province and work in this province."

Similar rallies were held in Edmonton and Red Deer on Saturday and AUPE has staged a number of rallies in several communities over the past week.

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner issued a statement on Friday in response to the rallies.

“At the heart of the union’s bargaining stance is a demand for better wages. The AUPE wants a 26 per cent wage increase over the next three years for its members that are employed by the government. The average Albertan has not seen this kind of wage increase,” said Horner.

“We deserve what we're asking for the table. We have supported this province for the last four to 10 years,” said Gostola.

“This government is not going to increase taxes or cut programs and services Albertans rely on to support pay increases that are far beyond market.

"We must remain competitive with other public sector settlements across Canada that have achieved market-based compensation,” Horner added.

The government’s offer of 7.5 per cent over four years also aligns with the Conference Board of Canada’s findings that most working Albertans received a salary increase between two and three per cent in 2023 and 2024.



