    • Avalanche control testing underway in Rogers Pass

    Parks Canada has closed the east Rogers Pass area in British Columbia for avalanche control testing, saying it will cause Trans-Canada Highway closures too.

    The closure of the Rogers Pass is being done so the Canadian Armed Forces can test the howitzers used for avalanche control.

    It will run from Thursday to Saturday.

    "Called a verification shoot, this drill ensures the 105 mm howitzers are firing accurately to protect the highway corridor from avalanches this winter," Parks Canada said in a Facebook post.

    "There are 270 predetermined targets to reduce snow loads in the 135 avalanche paths that can affect the transportation corridor. Hitting those targets accurately is essential for effective avalanche control."

    The work means there will be Intermittent closures on the Trans-Canada Highway.

    Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC before heading out.

    Parks Canada says while the program protects highways and rail traffic from natural avalanches, it doesn't ensure safety for snowboarder or skiers on slopes in the area.

