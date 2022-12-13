Avian flu potential cause for dead waterfowl found around Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE -

Anyone strolling through Lethbridge's river bottom or around Henderson Park over the past few weeks has most likely spotted more than a few dead waterfowl.

"We started to receive reports from residents on Nov.23 of dead waterfowl at Henderson Lake Park and since that time, we've received numerous reports from people down in the river valley of dead waterfowl," said Curtis Goodman, resource development manager for the Helen Schuler Nature Centre.

The majority of the dead birds are being found around Peenaquim Park or on the north side of Henderson Lake.

The city is doing what it can to clean them up, but it's also looking for the cause and is working with Lethbridge College’s School of Environmental Science to do so.

"The city often reaches out to us for assistance with various wildlife issues in the city," said Everett Hanna, a member of the faculty at the school.

"In this case, we went out to sample carcasses to send off to the Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative for disease surveillance."

In past years, a rise in dead waterfowl has been linked to fungal disease.

This year, however, experts are leaning toward the possibility of an outbreak of H5N1, or avian flu.

"Right now, with the global epidemic of avian influenza, it seems that this is the most likely culprit in this case, so we'll be targeting and looking for that disease," Hanna said.

Even though H5N1 is extremely rare for people to contract, residents are being asked to stay clear and keep pets away as well.

In addition, the Alberta Birds of Prey Centre in nearby Coaldale, which normally takes in sick or injured birds, is keeping its distance.

"We've managed to stay completely bird flu free and if we have any birds that people call us about that have symptoms, we've made a decision not to accept them," Colin Weir, managing director for the centre, told CTV News.

Weir added that an avian flu outbreak could essentially cripple the centre.

Instead, residents are being asked to keep an eye out and report anything they find or see to the City of Lethbridge.

"It’s definitely something that we want to keep a close eye on and we benefit from anybody that does report any dead waterfowl, just so we can get those tested," Weir said.

Residents can also issue reports of dead waterfowl to the Alberta government at 310-0000.

For more information, you can visit the City of Lethbridge website.