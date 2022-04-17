Award-winning Alberta musician loses battle with cancer

Bill Bourne, an Alberta musician who won multiple Juno Awards throughout his long career has died of bladder cancer.

Bourne's family confirmed the news on Facebook, saying it comes "with sadness and relief."

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 bladder cancer in late 2020 and his family began a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help him.

It's goal was to raise enough money to cover basic living expenses so he wouldn't need to worry about working.

In Saturday's post, his family says Bourne died peacefully with his family by side.

"Kind thoughts and good wishes to you all, at this sad time. He will live on in his beautiful music," the post said.

Bourne was born in Red Deer and raised in rural Alberta.

He began singing at two years old, when he would accompany his parents' band to performances.

Bourne's career began in 1975 and he was known for mixing old-time roots, country, gospel and blues themes into his music.