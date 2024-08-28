B.C. man accused of Alberta woman's murder pleads guilty to lesser offences

A man from British Columbia who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of an Alberta woman has pleaded out to lesser offences.

Wednesday, deputy chief prosecutor Joe Mercier confirmed Philip Toner has entered guilty pleas to the charges of aggravated assault and arson.

"The second-degree murder charge no longer exists," Mercier told CTV News.

Toner, now 44, was charged with second-degree murder more than three years ago in connection with the death of 35-year-old Brenda Ware.

Ware, who lived on a rural property between the Alberta towns of Sundre and Cremona, went missing in May 2021.

Brenda Ware (Source: RCMP)

Her body was located near her vehicle on May 6, 2021, at a location approximately 50 kilometres east of Radium along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

RCMP identified Toner as a person of interest on May 11, 2021.

He was arrested that same day in the central Okanagan region of B.C. and charged on May 12, 2021.

At the time, RCMP said the second-degree murder charge was officially laid by Alberta courts as it was believed the alleged offence occurred within Alberta's boundaries.