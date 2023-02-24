B.C. scores 3 in 10th end to end Team Alberta's playoff hopes

There was no happy recap for Alberta curling Thursday night, as B.C. scored three in the 10th end to come from behind and defeat Team Skrlik 8-6.

The victory gave B.C. a spot in a Friday tiebreaker against Quebec, which they won 8-3, advancing to the playoffs.

The defeat was Alberta's second of the day Thursday, as their record slid to 4-4. They missed qualifying for Friday's tiebreakers by a single victory.

Alberta fought from deficits three times against B.C., the final time erasing a 5-4 deficit with two in the ninth end, giving them a 6-5 lead.

However, it was short-lived as B.C. skip Clancy Grandy landed her final shot, knocking out the Alberta rock and giving B.C. the victory.

Grandy's B.C. team won the tiebreaker game Friday morning in a taut battle against Kaitlyn Lawes' Wild Card #1, scoring one in the first extra end to take it 7-6.

B.C. faces Manitoba's Jennifer Jones Friday afternoon, while Nova Scotia's Christina Black takes on three-time Scotties champion Rachel Holman.