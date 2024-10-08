B.C. teen who recorded album with Flaming Lips has died

A teen recording artist from Fernie, B.C., who made music with the Flaming Lips has died.

Nell Smith's family confirmed her death in a social media post earlier this week.

"It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night," the Instagram post read.

"We are reeling from the news and don't know what to do or say.

"She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years. She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts."

Smith recorded a nine-song album, Where The Viaduct Looms, with the Flaming Lips at the age of 13.

The album featured covers of Nick Cave songs.

Billboard says Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne told a concert audience on Sunday that Smith had died in a car accident.

"We have a very sad announcement to make tonight. We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell. We recorded an amazing album with her three years ago, an album full of songs by Nick Cave. We have some very sad messages today – she was killed in a car accident last night," Coyne said, according to Billboard.

"We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love."

Billboard also says Smith was ready to release a Kickstarter-funded debut solo album in 2025.

On Instagram, Smith's family ended the post by saying, "Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work through things. We will shout when we need you."