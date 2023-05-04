Baby watch at the Calgary Zoo: Gorilla Yewande is expecting

Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are keeping a close eye on pregnant gorilla Yewande for any signs of labour, saying 'baby watch' is officially underway.

Yewande’s first pregnancy ended in a stillbirth, which officials said can sometimes happen with first-time gorilla pregnancies.

"So far, Yewande is doing very well," reads a social media post from the zoo.

"She is still participating in most scatter feeds and shifting with the troop. Visitors may notice that she is choosing to spend more time in the moat or in the shade when outdoors or laying in the lower part of the indoor habitat where the air is cooler."

The zoo says its animal care team will be keeping an eye on the troop throughout the day, particularly as the temperatures rise, to make sure that the gorillas stay hydrated.

Visitors may also notice that the habitat looks a little different, as it has been 'baby proofed' in anticipation of the new gorilla's arrival.

"Some of the larger enrichment items (like pods and large swings) along with rolls of paper towel and fabric are being removed from the habitat," officials explained.

In their place, zoo staff will add lots of additional bedding material so that Yewande will be comfortable and the troop will be encouraged to rest after the infant is born.

The baby will be Eyare's half sister, as they will share the same dad, silverback Jasiri.

The baby will also be 25-year-old Zuri's granddaughter.