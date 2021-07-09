CALGARY -- The 2021 Calgary Stampede is set to become the largest event held in Canada since the start of the pandemic.

After months of uncertainty regarding the state of the event during as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta and across the country, a slightly altered edition of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth will kick off Friday.

Stampede Park will welcome visitors Friday morning following a virtual edition of the traditional Calgary Stampede Parade that will be held on the grounds without crowds. The parade will be available for viewing online beginning at 8 a.m.

Calgary Stampede officials say they expect this year's attendance at Stampede Park will be roughly half of previous years and fewer visitors will allow for physical distancing.

Nashville North — a canopy-style tent on the grounds with bars, live musical performances and a dance floor — will require proof of vaccination to enter the tent or guests may take an onsite rapid test. The Stampede has done away with physical lineups outside Nashville North and replaced them with digital queues.

Frontline workers and up to three of their guests are eligible for free Calgary Stampede admission on the first five days of this year's event (July 9 – 13) as a token of appreciation for their efforts during the pandemic. The free tickets may be secured online or at the gates and a service charge may be applied.

For a complete list of events, attraction and schedules, visit Calgary Stampede.