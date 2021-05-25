CALGARY -- After weeks of remote learning, the majority of Alberta's students will return to the classroom Tuesday.

The province ordered all kindergarten to grade 12 students be sent home for two weeks on May 7 as COVID-19 case rates threatened to overwhelm Alberta's hospitals.

At the time, thousands of students in higher grades in both Edmonton and Calgary had already been learning from home.

The exception to the back-to-school plan are kindergarten to grade 12 students in the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes the city of Fort McMurray, whose students will continue to learn from home until at least May 31.

The province says case numbers in Wood Buffalo have not been trending downward at the same rate as in other regions.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says the two-week plan has been successful in nearly all areas of the province and she's confident all students will finish the remainder of the school year in the classroom.

With files from The Canadian Press.