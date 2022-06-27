Backers of Calgary-Banff train say they need Parks Canada to get on board

Backers of Calgary-Banff train say they need Parks Canada to get on board

The streets of Banff are seen on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The streets of Banff are seen on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

NATO is planning a massive military buildup

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the military alliance will increase the size of its rapid reaction forces nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of its response to an "era of strategic competition."

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina