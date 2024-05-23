CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bandits claim Alberta Cup with 7-3 defeat of Crusaders

    The Brooks Bandits won the Alberta Cup Wednesday night, defeating Sherwood Park 7-3. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits) The Brooks Bandits won the Alberta Cup Wednesday night, defeating Sherwood Park 7-3. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits)
    The Brooks Bandits were hoping to make a little history Wednesday night.

    They were one win away from winning the first-ever BCHL Alberta Cup, and after weathering a strong start by Sherwood Park, they got what they came for, winning 7-3.

    The victory gave them a 4-1 series victory and an Alberta Cup to add to their four national championships.

    After falling behind 2-1 in the first period, Brooks caught up and pulled ahead 4-3. In the third, they added three straight goals to secure the win.

    Mirko Buttazzoni led the way with two goals and an assist, while captain Nic DeGraves added a goal and two assists.

    Bandit forward Logan Sawyer was named the most valuable player of the Alberta playoffs.

    Next up for Brooks is a best-of-three showdown with the winner of the Fred Page Cup final between Surrey Eagles and Penticton Vees. That best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece.

    Whoever wins travels to Brooks to compete for the Rocky Mountain Challenge, which will be played May 31 to June 2 at Centennial Regional Arena in Brooks.

