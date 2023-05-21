Bandits head for Sunday championship game against Battleford after 3-0 shutout of Ottawa

The Bandits will play for the Centennial Cup championship Sunday afternoon, after shutting out the Ottawa Jr. Senators 3-0 Saturday in Portage La Prairie.

Bandit team captain Dario Beljo scored twice in the third period to break a scoreless tie. The first goal came at 2:31 of the third period, then Beljo added an empty netter with 1:49 remaining.

Aiden Fink added a second empty-net goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Ethan Barwick stopped 22 shots in goal for the Bandits, picking up his second shutout of the Centennial Cup.

The Bandits outshot Ottawa 41-22.

They take on the Battleford North Stars Sunday.

For all the marbles!



The Brooks Bandits face the @SJHL_NorthStars TODAY in the Centennial Cup Final!



Watch: @TSN_Sports

Listen: @realcountry1057



Puck drop is 3:00 pm (CST)!



Photos: Erica Perreaux, Chad Goddard#BrooksBandits pic.twitter.com/ot9fRs3KOP — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) May 21, 2023

Brooks finished first in the CJHL's Top 20 rankings, and Battleford finished second.

It will be the Bandits fifth championship game in the past decade. They previously played for the title in 2013, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The championship game will be aired live on TSN, with radio broadcast on Real Country 105.7.