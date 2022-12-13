Banff, Alta., stamps out smoking within town limits

Proponents of a bylaw to outlaw smoking in Banff, Alta., were glad to hear progress about the initiative this week.

Town council approved Bylaw 467, the Smoke Free Public Places Bylaw, by a vote of 5 to 1 on Monday.

The only dissent on the document came from Coun. Hugh Pettigrew, who voted against the bylaw because of enforcement issues.

According to the town's website, the bylaw limits smoking within the townsite and prevents anyone from lighting up in a "designated public place" whether or not specific signage exists.

Those places include municipal buildings, public buildings, workplaces, public sidewalks, public pathways, outdoor public events, outdoor public places, public transportation vehicles or bus shelters or bus stops.

Smoking is not allowed within five metres of any entrance or exit to the above buildings or within five metres distance of the above public areas.

It also prevents business owners from allowing smoking as well as stops anyone from smoking within 10 metres of a child under the age of 18 who is not under their direct custody or care.

BYLAW 'ANOTHER TOOL' FOR EDUCATION

The adoption of the bylaw is good news for supporters like Les Hagen, the executive director of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Canada, one of the country's leading tobacco control organizations.

"ASH is very pleased with the proposed smoking bylaw," he said during Monday's council meeting.

Hagen says the rule will put the same restrictions on cannabis and nicotine.

"Tobacco use kills 50 times more Canadians than cannabis and therefore any restrictions that can be placed on cannabis can certainly be justified for tobacco."

The bylaw is "another tool" for community leaders to use to help educate children about the dangers of smoking, Hagen says.

"To a five-year-old, smoking is smoking – the more smoking cues a child receives, the more likely they are to become smokers themselves," he said, adding there is evidence of a "vaping epidemic" in Canada.

"When last measured, over 400,000 Canadian youth in Grades 7 to 12 have used nicotine vaping products, which is 400,000 too many."

'THIS IS LIKELY THE FUTURE'

Banff officials say adopting the bylaw is a good message to everyone who lives and works in the community, as well as anyone who visits.

"This 'gold standard approach' is in line with how we've adopted policy in the past," said Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno during Monday's meeting.

"I think of our town-wide reduction to 30 km/h, I think about cannabis – it's really about going after that gold standard and that social standard."

DiManno said the bylaw will also reduce second-hand smoke, litter and the risk of wildfire in Banff.

"If you don't believe me, I encourage anyone to walk around the river and clean up cigarette butts when the thaw happens because there are thousands of cigarette butts out there in our townsite," she said.

"This is likely the future and Banff likes to be on the forefront.

"It's not always easy being on the forefront – it's going to come with some polarization and opposition but, at the end of the day, this is about trying to be leaders in this area."

While the bylaw is aimed directly toward residents of the community, Hagen says there will be a much wider impact when you consider the millions of tourists who come to Banff each year.

"By approving this bylaw, you will be reinforcing a non-smoking norm among millions of visitors, including multitudes of children and youth. You'll be sending a message that public health and recreation go hand-in-hand to many people."

The bylaw does not restrict smoking everywhere in Banff, officials say.

Smoking will still be allowed on private property, and in parking lots provided they are further than five metres from public sidewalks or alleys as long as they are at least five metres away from a window or doorway.

The town says it will work with businesses and organizations to educate them about the new bylaw to ensure compliance once it comes into effect.

It has set up $2,400 to pay for signage that will be installed throughout the community, including on existing receptacles for cigarette butts.

While the first step is education, the town says there are penalties for anyone who breaks the rules. Anyone who smokes in a public place is subject to a fine of $250 while anyone who allows a smoking area to be established on public property can be ordered to pay $500.

Anyone who smokes within 10 metres of a child who is not related to them or under their care is subject to a $250 fine.

The bylaw is scheduled to come into effect on Feb. 1, 2023.

According to ASH, there are smoking rules in place in 325 Alberta municipalities including Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore, High River, Claresholm and Okotoks.