BANFF – The Town of Banff is introducing new food bins to increase composting and keep bears safe.

New bear-proof organic waste bins are being installed in Banff neighbourhoods as part of the town’s Zero Waste Trail initiative to help residents cut down on waste going to the landfill.

Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen and the town’s Resource Recovery team are also handing out 1,500 free kitchen catcher bags for residents to use in their homes before dropping off their organic waste in the bins.