Bassano freight train derailment being investigated by TSB

CALGARY -

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating Wednesday's derailment of a Canadian Pacific freight train near Bassano, Alta.

Investigators are gathering information about the incident and assessing what happened with the train. Details regarding when the derailment occurred and what caused it have not been confirmed. There have been no reports of any injuries.

CTV News has reached out to the TSB for comment but, as of Thursday morning, has yet to receive a response.

Bassano, a town of about a thousand people, is located along the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 100 kilometres east of Calgary city limits.