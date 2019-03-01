The Better Business Bureau has released its annual list of the top scams that targeted victims in 2018 and says Canadians lost over $121M to fraudsters last year.

The consumer watchdog group says the figure is double the amount that was lost in 2015, but it found that only about five percent of victims reported incidents.

Mary O’Sullivan, president and CEO of the BBB in southern Alberta, says scammers are targeting a different audience in their schemes too.

“Scams are evolving; they are more aggressive, devastating, convincing and there is now a scam for everyone. Scammers are bolder than ever, which is why we need to keep informed and take proactive steps to protect our information and finances,” she says in a release.

The BBB says the top 10 scams in 2018 are:

Romance scams

Income tax extortion scams

Online purchase scams

Employment scams

Phishing

Subscription scams

Advance fee loans

Tech support scams

Home improvement scams

Bank investigator scams

According to statistics from the Alberta RCMP, there were over 11,000 reports of fraud within their jurisdiction in 2018.

They say that impersonation and identity-related incidents accounted for 14 percent of all reported frauds.

Authorities are also offering the following tips to help protect yourself and recognize fraud:

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Ignore communication from unknown contacts

Purchase items from reputable organizations

Never send money on a dating site

Regularly monitor credit card statements for unknown changes

Research organizations through resources available through the BBB

Never leave personal information in a vulnerable location such as your vehicle

If you believe you are a victim or have come across a business or advertisement that you believe could be illegal, you can report it directly to the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

You can also report it to your local police service and to the Canadian Anti-Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

March is Fraud Prevention Month and the BBB is also reminding everyone to take part in their annual BBB Password Day on March 15.

The event is a reminder to change the passwords for your top three online accounts to ensure there are not compromised by hackers.