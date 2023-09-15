Beakerhead celebrates 10th birthday with weekend of free events

Beakerhead is back this weekend, and it's celebrating turning 10 in a big way.

The annual celebration of arts, science and technology features more than 100 immersive experiences for people to check out this weekend.

One of them is the Body exhibit, across the way at Shaw Millennium Park.

It's an artistic exploration of the human form using light, sound and special effects aimed to stimulate all the senses.

The interactive exhibit was created in the U.K. and Calgary is one of the first cities in North America to experience the installation firsthand.

"I mean, it just seems like an amazing festival," said Body artistic director Richard Babington. "A really interesting collaboration of the sciences and the arts, it's really helping communicate important concepts to people in a fun and playful way."

Come check out BODY this weekend at Millennium Park in #YYC, as Beakerhead celebrates 10 years of smashing up art and science!



🫀 Thurs, Sept 14: 9:30 - 11 p.m.

🫀 Fri, Sept 15: 8:00 - midnight

🫀 Sat, Sept 16: 8:00 - midnight

🫀 Sun, Sept 17: 8:00 - 11 p.m. https://t.co/vAvczSmzCY — Beakerhead (@Beakerhead) September 14, 2023

"We have over 100 pieces of programming that really reflect that community collaboration," said Beakerhead executive director Parker Chapple. "They're all free, widely diverse, you'd be hard-pressed to find something you don't love."

Other events taking place include workshops, a marketplace, a beer garden and much more.

Come join us for a chance to meet the inspiring researchers of #EvictRadon and @Charb_Cancer at @Beakerhead this Saturday! Come and find out how we fight radon-related cancer and make our homes healthier! 🥼🧪#RadonAwareness #Beakerhead https://t.co/UNMOvA0DSj — Evict Radon (@EvictRadon) September 13, 2023

Beakerhead is a free event that runs through Sunday. For more info, go here.