CALGARY
Calgary

    • Beakerhead showcasing science, tech in Calgary this weekend

    Beakerhead 2024 takes place at Telus Spark on Sept. 20-22. (CTV News) Beakerhead 2024 takes place at Telus Spark on Sept. 20-22. (CTV News)
    Share

    If you like science, engineering and art, Telus Spark is the place to be this weekend.

    Beakerhead is bringing engineered marvels to the Telus Spark Science Centre.

    They include all kinds of science demonstrations. Visitors can look forward to a giant mechanical octopus, a fire-breathing horse and more.

    Organizers say they want to give people the chance to get as hands-on as possible with the amazing installations.

    "We are all about supporting local community, and so here that's what we're doing at Beakerhead we are engaging communities and showcasing the importance of science and art and engineering," Megan Whittingham with Telus Spark said.

    Beakerhead takes place from Sept. 20-22, with a packed schedule of events each day. The annual celebration has been running in Calgary since 2013.

    Head to Beakerhead's website for more information about the event and to buy tickets.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News