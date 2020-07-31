CALGARY -- The Bill Milne paved bicycle trail in Kananaskis Country has been closed as several bears have been spotted feeding on ripe berries in the area and one even bluff-charged a cyclist.

The popular trail runs from Kananaskis Village to the Wedge Pond day use area near Highway 40, west of Calgary.

"Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time," reads the warning.

Parks officials offer several tips for staying safe in bear country, including:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Be aware of your surroundings;

Look and listen for bears and their signs;

Keep your pet on a leash;

And you should carry bear spray that is easily accessible, and know how to use it.

More information on bear safety is online or at WildSmart.

All bear sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.