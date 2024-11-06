Beautiful fall day for Thursday; temperatures in the teens Friday, too

A beautiful fall day is expected for Thursday in Calgary.

The morning will be much warmer than the past few—that's for sure.

It will be 8 C at 8 a.m.

There will be sunshine throughout the day with calm winds and a high of at least 13 C.

Temperatures in the teens will stick around for Friday.

The weather pattern will shift a little for the weekend, but we should be able to maintain high single digits until Monday for Remembrance Day.

A bunch of amazing students from Griffith Woods School visited our CTV studio on Wednesday as part of our Weather in the Classroom program, sponsored by the Alberta Teachers' Association.

Students from Griffith Woods School visited the CTV studio on Nov. 6, 2024.

It was a pleasure to be a part of their weather adventure. Thanks for joining us!