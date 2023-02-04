Bedard held off scoresheet but Pats come back in third for 3-2 victory

The Lethbridge Hurricanes kept Connor Bedard off the scoresheet for the first time in 36 games, but it wasn't enough, as the 'Canes lost 3-2 to the Regina Pats Friday night.

A sellout crowd of 5,378 packed ENMAX Centre, where they saw the Pats rally in third. Alexander Suzdalev tied it up early in the third, then former Hurricane Zack Stringer scored the winner a minute later to provide the margin of victory for Regina. Sam Oremba completed the scoring for the Pats, while Drew Sim nabbed the win in net.

The hype surrounding Connor Bedard, the projected first-overall pick at the summer's NHL draft, has been enough to sell out arenas night after night across the WHL.

Tyson Laventure and Logan Wormald scored for the Hurricanes.

Bryan Thomson stopped 22 shots for Lethbridge, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The three stars were Alexander Suzdalev, Logan Wormald and Braxton Whitehead.

Bedard and Regina return to Lethbridge March 10. The Hurricanes tweeted that there were still some overflow tickets available Friday afternoon.

The Hurricanes are back in action Saturday night, when they travel to Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers at 7 p.m.