‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive for an official dinner in Ottawa on Friday, March 24, 2023. More than 350 guests have assembled in the main hall of the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum for a gala dinner in honour of President Biden. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive for an official dinner in Ottawa on Friday, March 24, 2023. More than 350 guests have assembled in the main hall of the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum for a gala dinner in honour of President Biden. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina