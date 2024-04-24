Bell no longer a Calgary Stampede sponsor after nearly 20 years

Bell Canada, the parent company of CTV News, is no longer a sponsor of the Calgary Stampede.

The telecommunications company confirms the longstanding partnership between the two concluded at the end of last year.

"We wish the Calgary Stampede all the best as they continue to celebrate Western heritage," said Tianna Goguen, Bell media relations, in a statement sent to CTV News via email.

"We are grateful to have been part of such a renowned pillar in Canadian entertainment."

The Calgary Stampede confirms Bell's contract formally expired on Dec. 31, 2023.

"We are very proud of the work we have done in partnership with Bell and thank them for their nearly two decades of support," said Shannon Greer, Calgary Stampede communications and media relations manager, in an email to CTV News.

"While the sponsorship has concluded, we maintain a business relationship with Bell."

Bell's logo was removed from the Calgary Stampede's website as part of the announcement of this year’s Grandstand Show, which Bell previously supported.

"We are excited to welcome GMC, Wrangler, Rocky Mountain Equipment, and Lammle’s as sponsors of The Grandstand Show and look forward to showcasing their special connections to it when the show premiers in July," Greer said.

Bell did not respond to questions about why the sponsorship agreement wasn’t renewed.

Bell’s parent company, BCE Inc., announced a large restructuring in February with 4,800 layoffs and other cost-cutting measures.

The Stampede has come under increased scrutiny recently after admitting liability in a class action lawsuit involving a former employee who was convicted of sexually assaulting boys who were performing as part of the Young Canadians dance group.