Beltline poutinerie shuttered by Alberta Health Services; has since reopened

A popular poutinerie in Calgary's Beltline was ordered closed by Alberta Health Services but has since reopened.

According to AHS, The Big Cheese along 17th Avenue S.W. was shuttered for multiple public health and food regulation and code breaches.

Co-owner Mitchell Palma expressed some frustration Wednesday, feeling he was left in limbo for five days despite the problems being resolved after one day.

The AHS order is dated this past Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

The order notes the discovery of dead mice, mice droppings and a dead cockroach.

It notes some sinks with no cold water and other sinks with no hot water.

It notes improper temperatures for perishable food held hot.

And it notes grease, soil and food debris buildup in various locations in the kitchen.

The Big Cheese was open on Wednesday.

A worker told CTV News Calgary the restaurant reopened on Tuesday.

All breaches were to be dealt with, along with any other such issues, before the restaurant would be allowed to reopen, the order states.

The order notes the restaurant also had the right to appeal the provincial health agency's decision.

Palma says he and his staff did an extensive cleanup and felt they addressed everything by Friday morning, but no inspectors were available to return until Tuesday.

He says he agrees with the closure but wishes inspectors responded faster.

He also says the building is 100 years old and is showing its age, and that presents challenges.

AHS confirmed to CTV News Calgary on Wednesday the order has since been rescinded.