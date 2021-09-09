Big tree on your property? Best to check your insurance coverage before it comes down
When a severe storm ripped through parts of southern Ontario on Aug. 26, the old maple tree in Valerie Falcone's front yard was one of the casualties.
"I would say half of it was just blown down. It was just in pieces, and strewn all over the front lawn,'' said Falcone, who lives in the Alderwood neighbourhood of Toronto. "One of the big branches hit the eavestrough in front, and the eavestrough is slightly hanging now."
It's not the first time Falcone and her husband have dealt with tree damage in the aftermath of high winds and punishing rain. Three years ago, bad weather took out another huge branch of the same maple. It landed in a way that blocked the Falcones' front door until they paid to have it removed.
In St. Catharines, homeowner Sarah McBride has also repeatedly dealt with tree damage - the most recent incident being a May storm that flung large branches all over her yard, narrowly missing her parked vehicle. There was also a 2019 storm that sent a portion of a tree crashing onto her backyard fence, forcing a complete fence replacement.
"We've had three major incidents with tree branches coming down, barely missing us, or indeed actually hitting our property," McBride said. "It's been storm after storm, and crazy expensive."
"It's not uncommon at all. In fact, it's becoming more common as our weather patterns are changing," Gordon said. "We've been getting really devastating storm."
While most homeowners love the idea of a grand old tree on their property, it can be costly in the event that one comes down. Experts advise people to check their insurance coverage and consider preventive maintenance if they have concerns.
Most home insurance policies will cover the cost of wind storm damage, and that includes damage to property caused by trees as well as tree debris removal.
Glen Gordon, a certified arborist with Tree Doctors in Toronto, said Falcone's and McBride's experiences aren't at all unusual. He said in the last week of August alone, he responded to more than 60 calls for storm damage cleanup and fallen tree removal.
In some cases, the issue is small enough that it's not worth going through insurance. The Falcones, for example, chose to pay the $500 cost of getting a crew in to clean up the mess out of pocket, rather than pay their deductible.
A fallen tree lies on the ground after striking two neighbouring houses in the High Park neighborhood of Toronto on Aug. 20, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jody White)
In more extreme cases, however, having insurance is a must.
"We had a situation a couple months ago where a big black locust fell on a house in Toronto. And that job, with the crane, came in at over $25,000," Gordon said.
Sometimes, the offending tree comes from a neighbouring property, which can be a source of confusion. But Rob de Pruis, director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada, said the homeowner whose property was affected should be the one to call their insurance company - even if it was their neighbour's tree that fell.
De Pruis said the homeowner's insurance company will be the one to pay for the damage, though it may explore avenues for recovery if it feels the other party - the owner of the tree - has been negligent.
There are cases where a tree owner could be found liable for damages, such as if a neighbour repeatedly expressed concerns about a rotten or damaged tree and the tree owner chose to do nothing about it. But those cases are rare, de Pruis said.
"If there was a strong wind storm and it uprooted the tree, you as the tree owner didn't do anything wrong," de Pruis said. "So don't voluntarily accept liability."
Given that a fallen tree has the potential to be a dangerous hazard as well as a costly nuisance, Gordon said it's wise to choose prevention whenever possible.
"It's worth your while to have a tree company come in, do a walk-around, and make recommendations for pruning,'' Gordon said. "Because a lot of times, failures in the trees happen because of structural problems that could have been corrected at an earlier stage."
For her part, Falcone said she and her husband are debating whether their troublesome maple tree might have to come down.
"We don't want to, but we may have to consider it," she said. "Up to now, the damage hasn't been extensive, but who knows what the future could bring?"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 3:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boiling point': Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID-19 cases climb
Alberta's health-care system is on the verge of collapse, warns a group of physicians who are pleading with the government to strengthen public health measures to fend off a relentless fourth wave of COVID-19.
Canadians among those on board commercial flight out of Afghanistan
Senior government officials say an unknown number of Canadians are among around 200 foreigners who flew out of Afghanistan on a commercial flight today.
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
What stood out to political analysts at the French-language leaders' debate
Candidates went after the election front-runners at the French-language debate, pushing the Liberal and Conservative leaders on their platforms.
Supreme Court won't hear bail appeal from fashion mogul Peter Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear a bail appeal from a Canadian fashion mogul who is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.
Convalescent plasma treatments don't improve severe COVID-19 patient outcomes: study
Treating severe COVID-19 patients with plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient does not improve outcomes, according to a Canadian-led study. The study suggests it could cause more negative outcomes in severely ill patients.
The strangers who fell in love when 9/11 diverted their flight
Twenty years ago, a couple fell in love after their flight was diverted to Gander, N.L. after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Coroner's report confirms cause of death of young B.C. actor from 'The Flash'
A report from a B.C. coroner confirms a young B.C. actor best known for his role in the TV series 'The Flash' died of drug overdose at the age of 16.
Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as two for COVID-19
The Cuban government has begun to vaccinate children as young as two years old for COVID-19, the island's state media reported, in a bid to get kids back into classrooms.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Health minister, top doctor to announce action to reduce pressure on Alberta hospitals
Alberta's health minister and top doctor will speak about the growing pressure on the province's health-care system due to COVID-19, which will see hundreds of non-urgent surgeries postponed this week.
-
Missing Sask. siblings found safe, living 'off the grid'
Two missing members of Muskoday First Nation were found safe Wednesday night, according to Prince Albert Grand Council.
-
'Boiling point': Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID-19 cases climb
Alberta's health-care system is on the verge of collapse, warns a group of physicians who are pleading with the government to strengthen public health measures to fend off a relentless fourth wave of COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Staff remove tents, other shelters from encampment in downtown Vancouver park
Part of a downtown Vancouver park is temporarily closed as staff remove tents and other structures.
-
What the federal leaders are promising about British Columbians' top election issues – climate change, housing and taxes
B.C. voters say climate change, affordable housing and the amount of taxes they pay are their top concerns in the Sept. 20 federal election. Here's a quick look at what Canada's major political parties are promising to do about it.
-
Coroner's report confirms cause of death of young B.C. actor from 'The Flash'
A report from a B.C. coroner confirms a young B.C. actor best known for his role in the TV series 'The Flash' died of drug overdose at the age of 16.
Vancouver Island
-
Vessels return to Victoria after collecting 8 tonnes of trash from Great Pacific Garbage Patch
A crew of sailors has returned to Victoria from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, hauling away more than eight tonnes of plastic pollution.
-
Mounties face online harassment from 'globally well-funded' Fairy Creek protesters, police union says
A survey commissioned by the National Police Federation found that 82 per cent of British Columbians agree the RCMP has a duty to enforce court injunctions. It also showed those polled strongly believe protest is an important part of democracy.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and across the province.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday; active infections rise to 74
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with four recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 74.
-
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
-
Kalin's call: Heavy rain to fall in Maritimes as Hurricane Larry passes to the East
It’s a crowded weather picture in Atlantic Canada these days. A slow moving front from the west will continue to bring rain, showers, and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, Hurricane Larry now looks more likely make landfall in eastern Newfoundland late Friday night.
Toronto
-
Some Ontario parents say there are 30 to 40 students in their children's classroom
More students in Ontario are returning to school Thursday for the first time since April and some parents are expressing concern over the number of children in the classroom amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as more students return to class
Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as more students across the province return to the classroom.
-
Toronto parents describe nerves, excitement as Ontario's largest boards resume class
Parents said they were excited but nervous as they dropped kids back at the first day of classes in Ontario's largest school boards, which began Thursday amid a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa records highest new COVID-19 case count since May
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the most yet in the fourth wave. But hospitalizations from the disease remain low.
-
Car crashes into home in Kingston
Police say the vehicle's occupants fled the scene after it crashed through the wall of a home
-
Gatineau man charged with hate-motivated mischief in Ottawa
A Gatineau man has been charged with twice disturbing Jewish religious gatherings in the city’s west end this week.
Montreal
-
Legault says minority government better for Quebec, calls NDP, Liberals 'dangerous'
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
-
Quebec Solidaire proposes real-estate reforms to counter the 'madness of speculation'
Opposition party Quebec Solidaire, preparing to return to the National Assembly, said its priority this year is to protect young families and first-time homebuyers from a real-estate market full of 'speculators and financial sharks.'
-
Quebec adds 703 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations spike
Quebec added 703 new coronavirus cases and one death in its Thursday update.
Kitchener
-
28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region; active infections, cases rise
Waterloo Region reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as active infections and outbreaks rise.
-
Police issue warning after two students lose $150K in international wire-transfer scam
Waterloo regional police are warning the East Asian community after reports of international wire-transfer extortion scams that saw two victims lose a combined $150,000.
-
Woman charged with allegedly stealing $16,500 from employer: Guelph police
A Puslinch woman has been arrested in connection with a hefty theft from a business in Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman stabbed, man punched and kicked after altercation; three people charged
Three people have been charged in connection with an assault Wednesday evening on Murray Street in Greater Sudbury.
-
Group of childhood friends wins $1 million in lottery
A small group of Ontario women who have been friends since elementary school is splitting a big lottery win.
-
Some Ontario parents say there are 30 to 40 students in their children's classroom
More students in Ontario are returning to school Thursday for the first time since April and some parents are expressing concern over the number of children in the classroom amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Death linked to Delta variant in Manitoba, 54 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Manitoba has reported one death linked to the Delta variant, and more than 50 new COVID-19 cases – most among unvaccinated people.
-
Supreme Court won't hear bail appeal from fashion mogul Peter Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear a bail appeal from a Canadian fashion mogul who is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.
-
Winnipeg police search for 'persons of interest' in robbery investigation
Winnipeg police are searching for 'persons of interest' after a robbery in July sent a man to hospital.
Regina
-
Sask. doctor says healthcare workers facing harassment for sharing COVID-19 opinions
Physicians and healthcare workers say they are facing harassment both online and in-person for sharing their opinions of COVID-19 vaccinations.
-
Key takeaways from the official French-language leaders' debate
Five federal party leaders debated mandatory vaccinations, snap elections and climate change in the first of two official election debates on Wednesday evening. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the main takeaways from the French-language debate.
-
Producers more than halfway done harvest in Sask.
Saskatchewan farmers are taking advantage of the sunny start to September and have put more than 50 per cent of the crop in the bin so far.
Saskatoon
-
'Boiling point': Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID-19 cases climb
Alberta's health-care system is on the verge of collapse, warns a group of physicians who are pleading with the government to strengthen public health measures to fend off a relentless fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
Youth seriously injured after Saskatoon vehicle vs. scooter collision
Saskatoon police say a young girl was seriously injured after a vehicle and a scooter collided on Thursday morning.
-
Sask. Health Authority mandates masks for long-term care visitors
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says masks will be mandatory for family and visitors at long-term care facilities outside of residents’ rooms effective Friday.