'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway

The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.

Kynan Vine, the rodeo's executive producer, says attendees will be able to see different events over the course of the rodeo's three-day run.

"Bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, the rough stock events, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ladies' barrel racing and then, of course, the newly-added event to pro rodeo: ladies' breakaway roping," he said.

Vine says 2024 marks the third consecutive year that the rodeo has been held, following a six-year cancellation.

Since its return, competitors say they've noticed more excitement.

"They got it back up, got the ball rolling, and are doing an outstanding job," said saddle bronc competitor Zeke Thurston

"This is probably my third time here, and it just gets better and better and bigger every year. The crowds get better."

The Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo is one of the last stops of the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association season.

"It's a big rodeo, and this time of year it's crunch time for everyone trying to make the Canadian finals and the national finals," said Dawson Hay, the 10th ranked saddle bronc rider in the world.

"It's a huge stop on our way for getting our qualifications."

Because the Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo is towardthe end of the season, officials say it has led to more and more big name talent coming to Lethbridge, helping it become one of the premier rodeos in Canada.

"After next weekend, the top 12 competitors in each event qualify for the Canadian finals rodeo, so it's bumped up by about a month, being that the Canadian finals is the first week of October this year," Vine said.

"I think that's really helped make sure we get the best contestants, because they're all taking one last crack at making it to the Canadian finals."

The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeoruns until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.