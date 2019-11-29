CALGARY -- Bill Peters is no longer head coach of the Calgary Flames after tendering his resignation Friday morning.

Flames GM Brad Treliving announced the move Friday.

"This morning I received a letter of resignation from Bill Peters, which I accepted," said Treliving. "Effective immediately, Bill Peters is no longer a member of the Calgary Flames organization."

The team launched an investigation into Peters' conduct after Akim Aliu, who played under Peters with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2009-2010 season, came forward on Nov. 25 with allegations that the coach had used racial slurs in the dressing room.

Treliving confirms he learned of the allegations during the Flames games in Pittsburgh. Treliving says he sat with Peters on the flight from Pittsburgh to Buffalo and questioned the coach about the alleged incident during a long conversation.

The Flames GM says he has had two conversations with Aliu since the allegations surfaced.

"The subject matter that we've been dealing with over the last three days is difficult, it's hard and it does not, in anyway, reflect the core values of the Calgary Flames," said Treliving.

Associate coach Geoff Ward was behind the bench for the Flames during Wednesday night's win over the Sabres in Buffalo. Peters was absent from the game as the team had arranged to fly him back to Calgary.

Treliving says Peters' resignation concludes the team's investigation into the matter. "Our review, for the most part now, is done but that information will be, obviously, turned over to the league, but we consider the matter closed," he said.

Peters had served as head coach of the Flames since April 2018. Treliving said the organization did its due diligence ahead of Peters' hiring.

On Friday, Treliving named Ward as the team's interim head coach.

Statement from the @NHL on today’s resignation by @NHLFlames head coach Bill Peters. pic.twitter.com/DEbKcYsyCV