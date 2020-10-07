CALGARY -- The southbound lanes of Blackfoot Trail have reopened at 46th Avenue S.E. after a vehicle struck two pedestrians Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. and sent a man and woman to hospital by ambulance. Both patients were considered to be in non-life threatening condition at the time of transport.

According to police, the driver stayed on scene following the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues. The intersection reopened to traffic shortly after 8:30 a.m.