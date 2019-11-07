CALGARY – Country music superstar Blake Shelton will take to the stage of the Scotiabank Saddledome during the 2020 Calgary Stampede.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who served as a coach on The Voice, will perform in Calgary on Saturday, July 11 as part of the Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

Tickets start at $59.99 plus fees and will go on sale to the public on the morning of Friday, Nov. 15 through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 11.