Blake Shelton added to 2020 Calgary Stampede concert lineup
This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton was named as People magazine's 2017 "Sexiest Man Alive." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 7:07AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 7:32AM MST
CALGARY – Country music superstar Blake Shelton will take to the stage of the Scotiabank Saddledome during the 2020 Calgary Stampede.
The Grammy-nominated artist, who served as a coach on The Voice, will perform in Calgary on Saturday, July 11 as part of the Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.
Tickets start at $59.99 plus fees and will go on sale to the public on the morning of Friday, Nov. 15 through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 11.