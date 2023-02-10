Blocked by a politician? Get in line. Why experts call the trend troubling
A constitutional challenge by a right wing commentator has sparked a larger discussion about the role social media blocking plays in politics.
Ezra Levant, the head of an independent online outlet, alleges Steven Guilbeault violated his constitutional right to free expression when the federal Environment Minister blocked him on Twitter.
The case has yet to run through Canadian court, but it's already raising some interesting questions about political messaging and access to information.
Ezra Levant
"Even if these particular claimants aren't popular, it is still important that this issue gets sorted out because it is in the broader public interest," University of Calgary associate law professor Lorian Hardcastle said. "Many things are announced via Twitter now, so it's important that the public have access to that. (It's a) place where public debates go on and where politicians engage with their constituents."
So: are Canadians legally entitled to read the social media posts of their elected officials?
Hardcastle says we won't know for sure until a case like Levant's has been ruled on.
ALBERTA'S BLOCK-HAPPY PREMIER
If Guilbeault is found to be in the wrong, it could have major impacts across the country.
Politicians from both of Alberta's major parties are especially guilty of social media blocking, and few are seen to have as many X-ed out social media followers as Danielle Smith.
The premier has previously said name-calling and harassment will result in a block, but many of the Albertans she's targeted say it was because of valid criticism or policy arguments.
Legal experts say that poses a problem.
"When she's blocking out a segment of her constituents and not allowing them to engage with her or her views on certain things, I think that kind of exclusion is unnecessary," Hardcastle said. "It's also frankly thinned-skin."
"When she's blocking out a segment of her constituents and not allowing them to engage with her or her views on certain things, I think that kind of exclusion is unnecessary," Hardcastle said. "It's also frankly thinned-skin."
Smith is excluding countless Albertans from government messaging.
"Acknowledge the fact that, as a politician, you're going to be subject to criticism," Hardcastle added. "That's no reason to deny the public the benefits of your views on policies."
Smith's blocking is a large enough issue that a Twitter page was launched to show constituents the tweets they're missing out on.
One political strategist calls the block button a way of building online echo chambers.
"I think the parties need to listen to everyone and not just slowly serve their base," Sarah Biggs told CTV News. "We need to go back to the community mindset."
Danielle Smith and her team did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down near Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down near Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of 'significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet (1,200 metres) above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in 'Hollywood Heights' and 'Days of Our Lives,' was found dead Wednesday at his Texas home, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
A fire table sold at Home Depot is being recalled -- due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning people about the fire hazard posed by a fire table sold at a popular hardware store.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Alberta companies team up to build AI to combat online racism
Two local companies have teamed up to help fight racism online.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debt
Coromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortage
With hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
-
First-of-its-kind program in B.C. helping Merritt residents displaced by 2021 floods
Dozens of people hit hard by the Merritt floods 15 months ago are finally getting a new place to call home.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
-
Primary care clinics in pharmacies exceed expectations: Pharmacy association
A pharmacy on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., is one of 12 with a primary care clinic -- a set-up similar to a doctor’s office where a pharmacist dedicates their day to seeing patients.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect arrested after $55K in 'irreplaceable' books stolen from Victoria shop
One day after a handful of rare books worth more than $55,000 were stolen from a downtown Victoria book shop, the store says the collection has been returned.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek suspect after possible voyeurism incident at city aquatic centre
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour inside a change room at a city-owned recreation facility.
-
Saanich police arrest man speeding erratically in fake police car with drugs, child inside
Police in Saanich, B.C., arrested an allegedly impaired driver who was speeding erratically in a mock police vehicle with a young child inside.
Toronto
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
John Tory's colleagues react to 'shocking' affair announcement
After John Tory announced he will be stepping down as Toronto’s mayor, many city councillors, both former and present, were quick to respond to the announcement.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
'Justice for Nicous': Protesters demand release of video footage in death of illegally detained Black man
Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal Friday demanding justice for Nicous D'Andre Spring, a 21-old-year Black man who died while illegally detained at the Bordeaux jail in December.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service disrupted by broken piece in overhead catenary system near Lees Station
Ottawa's Confederation Line is only running on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Friday evening after the arm that supports the wire in the Overhead Catenary System broke near Lees Station. OC Transpo expects repairs to be completed by Saturday morning.
-
OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Fourth person facing charges in death of Ottawa physiotherapist
Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns during visits to the washroom.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Kitchener Rangers fire head coach Chris Dennis
The Kitchener Rangers announced Friday morning that head coach Chris Dennis has been fired.
Saskatoon
-
'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre
Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.
-
'I love my culture': Sask. Indigenous dancer to perform at Super Bowl LVII
An Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan is preparing for a performance of a lifetime, taking the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.
-
Here's how to prevent ice dams from causing damage to your home
An extended mid-winter stretch of temperatures hovering around the freezing mark has revealed layers of ice, better known as ice dams, built up on roofs across Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
Battalion overagers making the most of their last OHL season
With less than three months to go in the OHL regular season, North Bay Battalion overagers Kyle McDonald, Kyle Jackson and Avery Winslow are soaking in what they have left.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
Mexico's smoking ban means travellers have to butt out before next visit
Travellers who enjoy sipping a cold beer and smoking a cigarette in Mexico may have to butt out before their next visit.
-
World Unity Convoy scheduled for Manitoba next week
Discussions online show a convoy is set to roll into Manitoba next week, nearly a year after a convoy protest took over downtown Winnipeg.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.
What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green. The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.