Blocked by a politician? Get in line. Why experts call the trend troubling

A constitutional challenge by a right wing commentator has sparked a larger discussion about the role social media blocking plays in politics.

Ezra Levant, the head of an independent online outlet, alleges Steven Guilbeault violated his constitutional right to free expression when the federal Environment Minister blocked him on Twitter.

The case has yet to run through Canadian court, but it's already raising some interesting questions about political messaging and access to information.

Ezra Levant

"Even if these particular claimants aren't popular, it is still important that this issue gets sorted out because it is in the broader public interest," University of Calgary associate law professor Lorian Hardcastle said. "Many things are announced via Twitter now, so it's important that the public have access to that. (It's a) place where public debates go on and where politicians engage with their constituents."

So: are Canadians legally entitled to read the social media posts of their elected officials?

Hardcastle says we won't know for sure until a case like Levant's has been ruled on.

ALBERTA'S BLOCK-HAPPY PREMIER

If Guilbeault is found to be in the wrong, it could have major impacts across the country.

Politicians from both of Alberta's major parties are especially guilty of social media blocking, and few are seen to have as many X-ed out social media followers as Danielle Smith.

The premier has previously said name-calling and harassment will result in a block, but many of the Albertans she's targeted say it was because of valid criticism or policy arguments.

Legal experts say that poses a problem.

"When she's blocking out a segment of her constituents and not allowing them to engage with her or her views on certain things, I think that kind of exclusion is unnecessary," Hardcastle said. "It's also frankly thinned-skin."

Smith is excluding countless Albertans from government messaging.

"Acknowledge the fact that, as a politician, you're going to be subject to criticism," Hardcastle added. "That's no reason to deny the public the benefits of your views on policies."

Smith's blocking is a large enough issue that a Twitter page was launched to show constituents the tweets they're missing out on.

One political strategist calls the block button a way of building online echo chambers.

"I think the parties need to listen to everyone and not just slowly serve their base," Sarah Biggs told CTV News. "We need to go back to the community mindset."

Danielle Smith and her team did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.