Blood Tribe police arrest suspect on drug and weapon charges

Authorities arrested a man from Pincher Creek after shots were fired near a home on the Blood Tribe First Nation.

At 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, police were called to Lower Standoff, Alta., for reports of gunshots.

Officers arrested a group of people at the scene and seized quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with replica firearms, ammunition and multiple edged weapons.

Following the investigation, 13 charges were laid against a 32-year-old Pincher Creek man for drugs and weapon offences.

He is expected in court on Sept. 26.

All other people arrested at the scene were released without charge.