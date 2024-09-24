CALGARY
    • Blood Tribe police arrest suspect on drug and weapon charges

    Blood Tribe police seized drugs along with a variety of weapons during an investigation into shots being fired in Standoff, Alta. on Sept. 21, 2024. (Supplied) Blood Tribe police seized drugs along with a variety of weapons during an investigation into shots being fired in Standoff, Alta. on Sept. 21, 2024. (Supplied)
    Authorities arrested a man from Pincher Creek after shots were fired near a home on the Blood Tribe First Nation.

    At 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, police were called to Lower Standoff, Alta., for reports of gunshots.

    Officers arrested a group of people at the scene and seized quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with replica firearms, ammunition and multiple edged weapons.

    Following the investigation, 13 charges were laid against a 32-year-old Pincher Creek man for drugs and weapon offences.

    He is expected in court on Sept. 26.

    All other people arrested at the scene were released without charge.

