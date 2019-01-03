Members of the Blood Tribe Police Service are asking for help from the public as they investigate a December 31 hit-and-run in Standoff that sent a girl to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

According to police, the girl was walking in Lower Standoff at approximately 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The girl, a youth of undisclosed age, was transported to hospital. She has since been released.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

A red van of unknown make and model

Missing the driver’s side mirror

Having a black passenger’s side mirror

Possibly having damage along the driver’s side

Anyone who has information regarding the incident or the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.