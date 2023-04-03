Blood Tribe sees a string of drug alerts in community, raising suspicions of a 'bad batch'
The Blood Tribe is advising residents of the reserve about a batch of bad drugs on the reserve.
An alert was posted to the tribe’s website saying the bad drugs has led to a spike in overdoses on the reserve.
The alert doesn’t specify how many overdoses have been linked to the bad drugs or what drugs are impacted.
This follows a trend of other such alerts that have gone out in recent weeks.
On March 24th, an alert was posted saying the drug Xylazine was found in other drugs in the area.
Xylazine is a sedative for animals that can cause strokes, black out states and other negative health impact when taken by humans.
Just two days before on March 22nd, Blood Tribe residents were warned about the drug “down” was found to be cut with Rohypnol.
Blood Tribe police are speaking out about a bad batch of drugs available on the reserve
Rohypnol, also know as Roofies, is a long acting sedative that increases the chances of users overdosing.
The effects of Rohypnol can last for up to six days.
The Blood Tribe is advising residents of ways to keep themselves safe while the dangerous drugs are in the community, including not using alone, using at a safe consumption site if possible and having and knowing how to use a naloxone kit.
Naloxone kits are available at the Blood Tribe fire hall, Standoff safe house and pharmacies across the blood tribe reserve.
Anyone experiencing drug poisoning should still call 911 even if naloxone is on hand as it's not effective for every drug.
Drug alerts effecting the Blood Tribe will continue to be posted to its website.
