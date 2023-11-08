'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health care system

If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.

That was the message Wednesday from Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Paul Parks, who expressed concern that a major provincial restructuring could leave those most in need of its services vulnerable.

"It is crucial to approach this restructuring responsibly and carefully to ensure these changes do not have adverse impacts on patient care or lead to longer wait times and poorer access for Albertans," Parks wrote in a media release.

"As these new functional organizations are being established, our primary concern is continuity of care for the people of Alberta. We must make sure that patients can navigate this new system seamlessly, without disruptions."

Parks said the way to preserve continuity in the health-care system was to include input from healthcare professionals every step of the way.

"I have told government that physician co-design is vital," Parks said, "and the AMA has a role to play in guiding the path forward. Our health-care system is already in a fragile state. The consistent message I have been hearing from physicians across Alberta is that any changes made in our system must involve input from experts on the front lines – the physicians and allied health care workers who are dedicated to patient care."

'DESTRUCTIVE PLAN'

Those sentiments were echoed by Friends of Medicare in a separate release, where executive director Chris Gallaway expressed concern that a UCP teardown of the administration of health care could lead to the systematic upheaval that most Albertans do not want.

“Danielle Smith has repeatedly talked about more local control in health care as cover for her transformative changes to the system, but today’s announcement does nothing but tweak local advisory councils, it's not about local input into health care,” Gallaway said.

“Instead, what we are seeing is a destructive plan for restructuring and causing more chaos in our public health-care system. Albertans should be very concerned about today’s announcement."

As Exhibit A, Gallaway pointed to the UCP's most-recent attempts to reform blood testing through a for-profit operator Dynalife, which backfired dramatically.

"Blow it up and sell pieces off, that seems to be the strategy underway with this morning's announcement," said Gallaway. "You think this government would have learned their lesson after their disastrous decision to split our lab system into two pieces and their subsequent failed privatization of the community labs to Dynalife, but here we go again."

SMOKESCREEN

For NDP Opposition leader Rachel Notley, the revamp is a smokescreen to hide the failure to recruit health-care workers to the province.

"There is a catastrophic shortage of health-care workers in Alberta," Notley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Instead of trying to get more doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health-care professionals to the bedside, this is simply a plan by the UCP for more direct control of those workers from the minister's office."

Notley's sentiments were echoed by the United Nurse's Association (UNA), which represents more than 30,000 registered nurses and psychiatric nurses.

“The wrong diagnosis always creates the wrong treatment,” said UNA president Heather Smith, in a release. “The government has diagnosed the problem in Alberta’s health-care system as being the structure of AHS. A far more serious problem is the shortage of nurses and other medical professionals, as well as beds and capacity. Let’s not throw out the baby with the bathwater!”

“The treatment announced by the government today is going to make the problem worse,” she predicted. “It seems likely the chaos in the health-care system will be a roadblock to the retention and recruitment of nurses,” Smith said.

She asked: "Who is going to move to Alberta to work in health-care when they don’t even know what agency or organization they will be working for?"