Board game convention gets Calgary gamers off their screens for a few hours

A big gaming convention is underway in Calgary, but not the digital kind.

A board game convention hosted by Tabletopyyc is underway at the BMO Centre.

The family-friendly event features the chance to play board games from a 1, 200 game library and take part in tournaments.

A smaller event started as a one-day gathering in a hotel a few years ago. Now, it's a weekend-long affair and up to 1,000 people are expected to spend a few hours away from their screens.

"I think it's because of all the electronics that board gaming is growing so much," said board game Youtuber and podcaster Melanie Barr. "We're craving that social interaction that we're not getting anymore.

I know myself that I have two kids, two step kids, all teenagers. Just getting them off the computers to be able to interact, have that quality memory with my family, and then with friends here is just something that we're not getting a whole lot anymore."

There's also a Christmas Geek Market featuring games, puzzles and jewelry.

The market is free, but you must buy a day pass to take part in the games. The event runs until Sunday.

For more information, go here.