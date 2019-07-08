

CTV News Calgary





Corine Sorge knew it was a morning unllike any other when her cat Pinkerton started making noises she had never heard him make before.

That’s when she pushed pause on her plan to enjoy a cup of coffee on a sunnny morning on the back deck of her home in southwest Calgary, because her lawnchair was taken by a bobcat, chilling out in the summer sun.

Sorge instead placed a call to Fish and Wildlife to report the sighting, before grabbing a couple photos of her unexpected morning visitor, before it crawled underneath her deck.

