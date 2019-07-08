Bobcat crashes morning coffee in Calgary backyard
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 8:17AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 9:16AM MDT
Corine Sorge knew it was a morning unllike any other when her cat Pinkerton started making noises she had never heard him make before.
That’s when she pushed pause on her plan to enjoy a cup of coffee on a sunnny morning on the back deck of her home in southwest Calgary, because her lawnchair was taken by a bobcat, chilling out in the summer sun.
Sorge instead placed a call to Fish and Wildlife to report the sighting, before grabbing a couple photos of her unexpected morning visitor, before it crawled underneath her deck.
