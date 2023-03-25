Body found at Citadel house destroyed by fire on Friday

A man's body has been found at the scene of a Friday fire in northwest Calgary.

The blaze at a home on Citadel Way broke out shortly after noon and quickly spread to a second house.

One person was reported missing before the flames were extinguished.

The body was found later in the evening, Calgary Fire Department confirmed on Saturday.

The man was a resident of the first home to go up in flames. A family dog also died.

Police are investigating the fire. An excavator and fire officials were seen at the site on Saturday.

So far, investigators believe the blaze started in the house's basement.

The second house that caught on fire was badly damaged. Several neighbouring homes sustained heat damage.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Alesia Fieldberg