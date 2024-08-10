'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze

The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.

Alberta Wildfire spokeswoman Melissa Story confirmed in an email Friday that family, friends and colleagues are mourning Morgan Kitchen.

A memorial post circulating on social media says Kitchen, who was 24 and lived in Calgary, had a “bold and brilliant” personality, a nimble wit and an “outrageous and ridiculous” sense of humour.

It said Kitchen was a much-loved character who gave the best hugs and brought “streams of adventure, joy and fun.”

“Morgan was a talented athlete, musician, singer, comedian and actor,” the post said.

“He could have been a gifted teacher but was wired to be a first responder. The lifestyle and people drew him in. The photos and stories his crew shared of his last few months reflect a genuinely happy man doing what he loved in a place as wild and free as he was.”

Kitchen is survived by his parents, step-parents, many siblings and other relatives, as well as a “thick network of friends," said the post.

Kitchen also served with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Andrée-Anne Poulin, a spokeswoman for the Department of National Defence, said Kitchen joined as a primary reservist in February 2020, serving as an infantry private with the Calgary Highlanders.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their family, friends and former colleagues during this difficult time,” Poulin said in an email.

RCMP have said the firefighter based out of Rocky Mountain House died Saturday after he was injured by a falling tree while fighting an active fire northeast of the Jasper townsite.

About 20,000 park visitors and 5,000 residents of the town were forced out last month due to fires. Flames spread into the town and destroyed one-third of its buildings.

Kitchen’s funeral is scheduled for Aug. 17 in Calgary, his stepmother said on social media.

Alberta’s forestry minister, Todd Loewen, told reporters Friday that flags will be flown at half mast at forestry and parks buildings to honour Kitchen’s sacrifice.

Kitchen’s family is also eligible to apply for a $100,000 memorial fund, he said.

“Nothing I can say will make his loss any easier for his family, community or those who were with him on the front lines,” said Loewen.

“But I hope those closest to him know he gave his life doing something he knew was important.”

A GoFundMe page was set up Thursday night to raise money for a plaque to be installed somewhere in the Rockies to honour Kitchen’s sacrifice. On Friday afternoon, it had exceeded its $2,500 goal.

Funds not used for the plaque will be donated to the Red Cross Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

This is a corrected story. A previous version misgendered a National Defence spokesperson.