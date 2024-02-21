'Book a vacation': Canmore man wins $100K

CALGARY
    Ronald Adamoski won $100,000 on the Jan. 24 Western 6-49 draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)
    A Canmore man who won $100,000 on a lottery ticket says he's planning a trip with his winnings.

    "I’m going to put it in the bank and book a vacation to Bali," said Ronald Adamoski in a Wednesday news release.

    He won his prize on the Jan. 24 Western 6-49 and Extra draw.

    Adamoski says he bought the ticket from a Husky in the community of Dead Man's Flats.

    "Even after they checked my ticket, I still didn’t believe it," he said. "I sent a screenshot to my girlfriend, and she was really excited for me."

    He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number. 

