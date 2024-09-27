Boston's Dropkick Murphys coming to play in Calgary in October

From accordion and tin-whistle to lead guitar, Tim Brennan is the Swiss Army knife of the Dropkick Murphys.

“How many instruments I play, I’m not exactly sure. I’d like to think I can get a sound out of pretty much anything,” said Brennan in an interview with CTV News.

Brennan joined the Boston-based band in 2004, helping to sell merchandise and hopping on stage on occasion to play accordion.

He soon became a full-time member and eventually made the switch to lead guitar.

The Dropkick Murphys have strong links with Boston’s sports franchises, producing songs for the Red Sox and Bruins.

Shipping up to Boston is also played often at games in the Massachusetts capital – a thrill for Brennan’s family.

“To have them be able to watch a Red Sox game and hear their son’s song play on the TV is pretty amazing,” says Brennan.

The Dropkick Murphys perform Oct. 16 at the Big 4 Roadhouse at Stampede Park.